Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) SVP Sells $2,100,000.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 746,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,779,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $285,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total value of $297,855.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.7 %

SNOW opened at $202.48 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.