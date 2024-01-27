SoFi Technologies (SOFI) to Release Earnings on Monday

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect SoFi Technologies to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SoFi Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $1,029,606.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 257,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 116.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

