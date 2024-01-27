SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Down 3.1% After Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $71.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as low as $67.95 and last traded at $68.02. 437,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,693,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.20.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $243.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after buying an additional 99,681 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 24,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

