Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.09. 9,929,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,268,183. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
