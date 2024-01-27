Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.09. 9,929,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,268,183. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $34,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,482,011 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $451,167,000 after buying an additional 244,723 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 15.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the airline’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 115.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,418 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 70,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 163.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 4,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

