Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $31.11, but opened at $32.50. Southwest Airlines shares last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 3,542,614 shares changing hands.

The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

