Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Trading 4.3% Higher

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30). 55,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 84,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.29).

Sovereign Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £135.12 million, a PE ratio of -2,400.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.81.

About Sovereign Metals

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

