Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.36. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 7,965 shares.

Spanish Broadcasting System Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.12, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.01 million for the quarter. Spanish Broadcasting System had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.25%.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

