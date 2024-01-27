SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,347 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Natixis purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in SpartanNash by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 934.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $32.36.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 70.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.