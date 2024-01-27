Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 81.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 817.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Spire by 96.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Spire by 159.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

Spire Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $58.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.19. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $75.83.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Spire’s payout ratio is 78.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.