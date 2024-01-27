Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 531.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 71.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 30.5% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 33,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $26.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Spirit AeroSystems

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.