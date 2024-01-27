Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) versus Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Critical Contrast

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enlight Renewable Energy and Spruce Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86 Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a consensus price target of $20.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 10.40 $24.75 million N/A N/A Spruce Power $23.19 million 3.00 -$93.93 million ($4.39) -0.87

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Spruce Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Enlight Renewable Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power.

Profitability

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 27.44% 5.52% 1.83% Spruce Power -95.77% -6.68% -1.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Spruce Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy beats Spruce Power on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

