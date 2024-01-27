Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.29. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 44,082 shares trading hands.

Staffing 360 Solutions Trading Up 10.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions

About Staffing 360 Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STAF Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 358,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.41% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

