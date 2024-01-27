Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 724,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 240.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 115,326 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Stantec by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,791,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Price Performance

STN stock opened at $80.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.05. Stantec has a 12 month low of $51.18 and a 12 month high of $81.41.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

