Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRRP) Trading 2.3% Higher

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Star Equity Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45.

Star Equity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

