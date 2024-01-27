Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays lowered shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.34.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $192.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.95 and its 200 day moving average is $184.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

