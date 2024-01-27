Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.11

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$72.11 and traded as high as C$81.05. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$80.00, with a volume of 74,899 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.29.

Stella-Jones Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$915.30 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.8277901 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total transaction of C$291,600.00. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

