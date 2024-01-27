Stephens Lowers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $50.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.56.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DAR

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.7 %

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at $584,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at $584,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.