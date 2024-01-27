Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$18.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ASTL. Beacon Securities lowered Algoma Steel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASTL

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

TSE ASTL opened at C$11.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.43. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of C$8.64 and a one year high of C$13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$2,324,000.00. In other news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total value of C$388,760.00. Also, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$2,324,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,142. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.