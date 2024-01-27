Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$18.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on ASTL. Beacon Securities lowered Algoma Steel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.
In related news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$2,324,000.00. In other news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total value of C$388,760.00. Also, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$2,324,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,142. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
