Stifel Nicolaus Lowers TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Price Target to $26.00

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.90. 34,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,130. TXO Partners has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.38 million. TXO Partners had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Research analysts forecast that TXO Partners will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at TXO Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

In other news, Director William H. Adams III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,598.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Adams III bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $25,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,478,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXO. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,387,000. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Articles

