STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE STM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,932,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 548.4% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

