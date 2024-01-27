STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.
STMicroelectronics Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE STM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,932,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.94.
Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 548.4% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
