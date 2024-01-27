StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of CIZN stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.01. Citizens has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Citizens during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the third quarter worth about $196,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Citizens in the first quarter worth about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
