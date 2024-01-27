StockNews.com Lowers TELUS (NYSE:TU) to Sell

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get TELUS alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TELUS

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. TELUS has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $91,279,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TELUS by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,149,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,843 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,323,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $527,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,793 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $38,447,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the third quarter worth about $28,436,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.