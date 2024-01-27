Strategic Education (STRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, analysts expect Strategic Education to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Price Performance

STRA stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $98.22.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on STRA

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.