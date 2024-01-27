Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 1,782.4% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HNDL opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $21.14.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.1205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.