Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 1,782.4% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance
Shares of HNDL opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $21.14.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.1205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
