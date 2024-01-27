Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 348.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Stride by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Stride by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

NYSE:LRN opened at $60.22 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,219. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

