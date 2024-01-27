Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $41.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.30.

SUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

SUM opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Summit Materials by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 78,544 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,251,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,518,000 after purchasing an additional 105,796 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

