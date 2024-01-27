Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

