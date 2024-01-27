Super Micro Computer (SMCI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post earnings of $3.87 per share for the quarter. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 guidance at $4.40-4.88 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMCI opened at $474.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $496.78. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $22,983,188. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Amundi grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

