Susie Rippingall Purchases 12,000 Shares of Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Stock

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) insider Susie Rippingall purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,440 ($32,325.29).

Henderson Far East Income Stock Performance

LON:HFEL opened at GBX 207.25 ($2.63) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £337.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3,454.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 208.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 216.19. Henderson Far East Income has a twelve month low of GBX 197 ($2.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 295.50 ($3.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08.

Get Henderson Far East Income alerts:

Henderson Far East Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40,000.00%.

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

