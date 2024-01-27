Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Receives $13.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Sweetgreen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,921,924.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 25,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,921,924.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,987,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,336 shares of company stock valued at $516,380. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Sweetgreen has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $153.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

