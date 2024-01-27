Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Trading 9.8% Higher

Shares of Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Free Report) traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $99.50 and last traded at $99.50. 162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.60.

Swiss Prime Site Stock Up 9.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average of $91.75.

Swiss Prime Site Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Prime Site AG, a real estate company, engages in buying and selling, managing, and developing investment properties in Switzerland. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate and Services. The Real Estate segment purchases, sells, leases, and develops properties. The Services segment engages in the real estate-related services of asset management, real estate services, and retail trade .

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Prime Site Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Prime Site and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.