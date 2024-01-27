Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Michael David Dunn Sells 74,198 Shares

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Michael David Dunn sold 74,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $3,390,106.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 7,504 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $311,866.24.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Michael David Dunn sold 68,842 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $2,993,250.16.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Michael David Dunn sold 76,078 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $3,545,995.58.

On Thursday, December 14th, Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $4,802,800.20.

Shares of SYM stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $64.14.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 105.30% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Symbotic’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SYM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Symbotic by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

