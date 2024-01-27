Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.23 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYPR. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $8,471,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $7,582,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.