Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.23 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Further Reading
