TD Cowen Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $600.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $565.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $553.33.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $482.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.50. Netflix has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $579.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

