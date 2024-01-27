Teck Resources Limited Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at Eight Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

TECK has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.30.

TECK opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Teck Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

