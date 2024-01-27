Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $164.00 at Mizuho

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $170.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.58.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $164.09 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.10. The firm has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 324,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,349,000 after buying an additional 66,051 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

