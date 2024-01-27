The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Short Interest Down 28.5% in January

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,400 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Alkaline Water Price Performance

WTER traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 262,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,378. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alkaline Water by 1,186.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,699,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Alkaline Water by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 28.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 260,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alkaline Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand. The company sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites.

