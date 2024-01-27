The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
The Bidvest Group Stock Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS BDVSY opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. The Bidvest Group has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $31.68.
About The Bidvest Group
