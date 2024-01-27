The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Bidvest Group Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS BDVSY opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. The Bidvest Group has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $31.68.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

About The Bidvest Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.