The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Buckle by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,832,000 after buying an additional 199,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 72.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 538,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 70,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,867,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,612 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BKE stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Insider Activity at Buckle

In related news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk purchased 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,102.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKE. UBS Group cut Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Buckle Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

