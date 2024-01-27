The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of DXYN opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.67. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.41.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.58 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 439,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

