The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Price Target to $15.00

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vinci Partners Investments from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:VINP opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Vinci Partners Investments has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 48.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VINP. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the third quarter worth about $167,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 144,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vinci Partners Investments

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.