The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 139,132 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,744,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,887,000 after purchasing an additional 644,936 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,314,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,345,000 after buying an additional 157,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,230,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,750,000 after buying an additional 857,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

