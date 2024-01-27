The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $31.67 and last traded at $31.37, with a volume of 777983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

Specifically, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,139,274.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,139,274.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,802,896 shares of company stock valued at $55,270,571. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

