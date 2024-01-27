The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.90 Per Share

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Timken in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.90 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Timken’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS.
Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Timken Stock Performance
TKR stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.11. Timken has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Timken Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.
Insider Transactions at Timken
In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Timken by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Timken Company Profile
The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.
