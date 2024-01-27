The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Short Interest Update

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YORW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of York Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded York Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

York Water Trading Down 0.2 %

YORW opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85. York Water has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $509.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.61.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. York Water had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

York Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.2108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Institutional Trading of York Water

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in York Water by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About York Water

(Get Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

