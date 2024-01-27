Tilson Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.51 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.24. The stock has a market cap of $383.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

