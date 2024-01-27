Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Position Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 21.5% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,668 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the third quarter worth about $330,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan acquired 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,308.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan acquired 4,775 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,308.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,521 shares in the company, valued at $646,500.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,775 shares of company stock worth $228,773. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

MODG stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MODG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

