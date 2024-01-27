Transcat (TRNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. Transcat had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, analysts expect Transcat to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Transcat Stock Performance
Shares of Transcat stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $865.69 million, a PE ratio of 86.76 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.32. Transcat has a 1 year low of $74.89 and a 1 year high of $115.41.
In other news, insider James M. Jenkins sold 1,150 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,209. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,140 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $80,007.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Jenkins sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,299 shares in the company, valued at $482,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Transcat by 162.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Transcat by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 1,157.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
