Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Sells $14,140.13 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) insider Peter Heerma sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $14,140.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,698 shares in the company, valued at $713,790.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $8.60 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,179,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 18.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TVTX

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.