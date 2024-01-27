Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $39.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2024

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFCGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

View Our Latest Report on TFC

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of -35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.