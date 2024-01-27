Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $39.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of -35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

